Associated Banc Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Associated Banc Corp cut its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,830 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,193 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Corning were worth $793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GLW. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Corning by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 13,326 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Corning by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 320,150 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,226,000 after purchasing an additional 31,304 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments boosted its holdings in Corning by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 73,064 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 23,797 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Corning by 72.6% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 798,979 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,519,000 after buying an additional 335,975 shares during the period. Finally, Corrado Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 28,927 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 1,712 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP John Z. Zhang sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total transaction of $471,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,546 shares in the company, valued at $394,571.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP John Z. Zhang sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total transaction of $471,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,546 shares in the company, valued at $394,571.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Anne Mullins sold 49,882 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.34, for a total transaction of $1,563,301.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 135,198 shares of company stock worth $4,405,084. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Corning Stock Down 2.3 %

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GLW. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Corning from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Corning in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Corning from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Corning from $38.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.89.

Corning stock opened at $30.77 on Wednesday. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $28.98 and a twelve month high of $37.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.06.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 6.66%. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.66%.

Corning Company Profile

Corning, Inc engages in the provision of glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy-duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and polymer products for biotechnology applications, optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and polycrystalline silicon products and other technologies.

