Argent Trust Co Grows Stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Argent Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,239 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 805 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 872 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, April 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.42.
Shares of FCX opened at $34.68 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.70. The stock has a market cap of $49.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37 and a beta of 2.00. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.80 and a 12 month high of $46.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.71.
Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 12.07%. The business had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.76%.
Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining, and Corporate and Other. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Baghdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.
