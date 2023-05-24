Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Reduces Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group decreased its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,129 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 169 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Netflix were worth $923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 49,302 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $14,538,000 after buying an additional 11,361 shares during the last quarter. Abeille Asset Management SA acquired a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,310,000. Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Netflix by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 17,690 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $5,216,000 after buying an additional 2,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 291.7% in the 4th quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 235 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Stock Performance

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $355.99 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $331.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $321.93. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $164.28 and a twelve month high of $379.43. The company has a market capitalization of $158.25 billion, a PE ratio of 38.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.18 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 20.43%. Netflix’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 7,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.28, for a total value of $2,389,099.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 86 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,748.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total transaction of $8,513,020.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 7,147 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.28, for a total transaction of $2,389,099.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 86 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,748.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NFLX. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $415.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Netflix from $415.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Benchmark reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Netflix from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $348.75.

About Netflix

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.