Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Bought by Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,493 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 2,666.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,547,659 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $155,585,000 after buying an additional 2,455,560 shares during the last quarter. Edmp Inc. increased its position in Oracle by 7,805.8% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 2,045,628 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $25,026,000 after buying an additional 2,019,753 shares during the period. PointState Capital LP acquired a new stake in Oracle in the third quarter worth $65,465,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 29.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,130,900 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $252,274,000 after purchasing an additional 939,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the third quarter worth $56,779,000. 40.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ORCL shares. UBS Group raised their target price on Oracle from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Societe Generale lowered Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised Oracle from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Oracle from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $105.00 price objective on Oracle in a report on Friday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.46.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $4,214,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at $19,423,852.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $4,214,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,423,852.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,991,045.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oracle stock opened at $98.54 on Wednesday. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $60.78 and a 1-year high of $103.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.13 and a 200-day moving average of $87.80. The firm has a market cap of $266.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.00.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. Oracle had a net margin of 17.46% and a negative return on equity of 262.40%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 10th. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.81%.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

