Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 290,334 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,556 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $27,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,540,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,109,904,000 after buying an additional 712,350 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 0.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,719,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,693,119,000 after buying an additional 368,921 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 2.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,568,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,958,000 after buying an additional 123,349 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,291,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,445,000 after buying an additional 38,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 1.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,269,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,069,000 after buying an additional 45,056 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AEP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on American Electric Power from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on American Electric Power from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Mizuho cut their price objective on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.19.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

Shares of AEP opened at $86.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.50. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.30 and a 1 year high of $105.60. The firm has a market cap of $44.19 billion, a PE ratio of 22.22, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $91.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.32.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.03). American Electric Power had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 85.79%.

Insider Activity at American Electric Power

In related news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 51,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.44, for a total transaction of $4,564,480.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 143,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,838,843.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other American Electric Power news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 10,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total value of $973,040.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,641,980. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 51,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.44, for a total value of $4,564,480.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 143,547 shares in the company, valued at $12,838,843.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 72,020 shares of company stock worth $6,491,906. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Electric Power Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

Featured Articles

