CoreCap Advisors LLC Purchases 1,565 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,566 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,795,966 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $718,982,000 after purchasing an additional 288,580 shares during the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 57,070 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $4,665,000 after purchasing an additional 18,770 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 295,480 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $24,153,000 after purchasing an additional 9,055 shares during the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 62,184 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $5,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 4,654 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. 40.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ORCL has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $93.00 target price on shares of Oracle and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $105.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

Oracle Price Performance

In related news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $4,214,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,423,852.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,991,045.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $4,214,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at $19,423,852.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 43.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE ORCL opened at $98.54 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $94.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.80. The firm has a market cap of $266.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.52, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.00. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $60.78 and a 1 year high of $103.10.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.42 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 17.46% and a negative return on equity of 262.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 10th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 52.81%.

About Oracle

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Read More

