Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Makes New $271,000 Investment in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,110 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 25,970 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,956 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Gries Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at $262,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Stryker by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 51,721 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,474,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in Stryker by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 3,955 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on SYK. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Stryker from $320.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Stryker from $288.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Stryker from $287.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Stryker from $285.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.86.

Stryker Stock Down 4.2 %

SYK opened at $274.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.91, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $286.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $262.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.73. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $188.84 and a fifty-two week high of $306.56.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 22.17%. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 43.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total transaction of $286,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,562. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $286,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,562. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Allan C. Golston sold 5,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.27, for a total transaction of $1,437,190.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,563,885.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Stryker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

See Also

