Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Price Target Raised to $235.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) had its price target upped by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $228.00 to $235.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.85% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $216.00 to $232.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $253.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $228.55.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Palo Alto Networks Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ PANW opened at $189.74 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.15. The firm has a market cap of $57.42 billion, a PE ratio of 2,587.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.17. Palo Alto Networks has a twelve month low of $132.22 and a twelve month high of $203.44.

Insider Transactions at Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.22. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 0.56%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 555 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.59, for a total transaction of $102,447.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $964,113.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.20, for a total value of $6,739,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,774,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,260,905.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Aparna Bawa sold 555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.59, for a total value of $102,447.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $964,113.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 271,380 shares of company stock valued at $51,233,846. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Palo Alto Networks

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,910,000. United Bank boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,822 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,022,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

About Palo Alto Networks

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.