Associated Banc Corp Sells 43 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Associated Banc Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,496 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 43 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. First Financial Corp IN grew its holdings in Adobe by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 108 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in Adobe by 1,111.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 109 shares of the software company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 79.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Adobe from $382.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Adobe from $395.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Adobe from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Adobe in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $388.00.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total value of $1,123,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,245,264.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total value of $1,123,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,683 shares in the company, valued at $9,245,264.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total value of $254,647.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,604,997.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,304 shares of company stock worth $3,055,314. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe stock opened at $370.42 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $366.38 and a 200-day moving average of $351.57. The company has a market capitalization of $169.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.31. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.73 and a 1 year high of $451.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

