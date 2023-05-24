iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Stock Holdings Boosted by Associated Banc Corp

Associated Banc Corp boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 45.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,287 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,964 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 390.0% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

IWB opened at $227.16 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $223.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $220.39. The company has a market capitalization of $28.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $192.01 and a 1-year high of $238.76.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

