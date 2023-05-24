Argent Trust Co Buys 40 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Argent Trust Co raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,337 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 180.0% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 56 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. 90.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $911.99 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $888.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $849.91. The company has a market capitalization of $55.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.88. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $578.11 and a 1-year high of $964.58.

Insider Activity

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.00 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 176.66% and a net margin of 14.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Thomas Mcfall sold 4,025 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $962.02, for a total value of $3,872,130.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,901 shares in the company, valued at $5,676,880.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Richard Darin Venosdel sold 4,712 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $937.52, for a total value of $4,417,594.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,412 shares in the company, valued at $5,073,858.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas Mcfall sold 4,025 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $962.02, for a total transaction of $3,872,130.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,676,880.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,133 shares of company stock worth $42,146,037. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ORLY shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $830.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. UBS Group raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $1,055.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Roth Mkm raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $995.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $900.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $820.00 to $920.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $933.38.

About O’Reilly Automotive

(Get Rating)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

