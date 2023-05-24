Franklin Resources Inc. Cuts Position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,182,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 243,132 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $185,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNP. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 137.5% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 176.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.75.

Insider Activity at CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy Price Performance

In other CenterPoint Energy news, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total transaction of $152,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,075 shares in the company, valued at $642,998.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total value of $152,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,998.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Ted Pound sold 2,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $84,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,419,500.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CNP stock opened at $28.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $18.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.88. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.03 and a 1-year high of $33.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.73 and its 200 day moving average is $29.73.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 8.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CenterPoint Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.32%.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: CenterPoint Energy, Houston Electric, and CERC. The CenterPoint Energy segment consists of electric transmission and distribution services in the Texas gulf coast area in the ERCOT region and electric transmission and distribution services primarily to southwestern Indiana and includes power generation and wholesale power operations in the MISO region.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.