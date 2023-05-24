Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 140,876 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 791,975 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 140,876 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $228,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VRTX. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. New Hampshire Trust bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 102 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 94.7% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 111 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,622 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.66, for a total transaction of $568,770.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,091 shares in the company, valued at $13,356,990.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 6,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.89, for a total value of $2,256,790.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 41,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,660,041.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.66, for a total value of $568,770.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,356,990.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,497 shares of company stock valued at $20,835,867 over the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

VRTX has been the topic of several research reports. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $339.00 to $385.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $342.00 to $384.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $374.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $344.00 to $363.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $299.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $352.59.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $333.51 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $327.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $310.98. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $243.17 and a twelve month high of $354.46. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.90 billion, a PE ratio of 26.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.49.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.40% and a return on equity of 25.06%. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.06 EPS for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

Featured Articles

