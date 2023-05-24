Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Sold by Argent Trust Co

Argent Trust Co trimmed its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 898,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $231,506,000 after acquiring an additional 47,930 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 2,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Abeille Asset Management SA acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth $24,471,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 85.3% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 3,044 shares in the last quarter. 77.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ROK stock opened at $278.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $31.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.42. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $190.08 and a 52 week high of $309.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $278.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $275.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 42.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.55%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ROK shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $278.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $272.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $267.50.

In other Rockwell Automation news, CFO Nicholas C. Gangestad sold 1,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.25, for a total value of $581,143.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,282,497.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Isaac Woods sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.33, for a total value of $29,433.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,037.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Nicholas C. Gangestad sold 1,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.25, for a total transaction of $581,143.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,282,497.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,131 shares of company stock valued at $905,751. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software and Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient, and sustainable production system.

