Argent Trust Co Reduces Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Argent Trust Co lessened its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in S&P Global by 11,089.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,230,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $914,794,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210,296 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc. lifted its stake in S&P Global by 21,669.8% in the fourth quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 1,700,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692,191 shares during the period. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the third quarter worth $469,029,000. Newport Trust Co purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth $402,031,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in S&P Global by 39.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,727,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,529,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,097 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Price Performance

NYSE SPGI opened at $362.19 on Wednesday. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $279.32 and a one year high of $395.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $348.71 and a 200 day moving average of $350.16. The company has a market capitalization of $116.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.61, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.23. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 23.50%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.89 EPS. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 42.35%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other S&P Global news, CFO Ewout L. Steenbergen sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.03, for a total value of $2,023,671.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,906,757.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other S&P Global news, CFO Ewout L. Steenbergen sold 5,700 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.03, for a total value of $2,023,671.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,906,757.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 820 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.81, for a total value of $297,504.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $779,315.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,020 shares of company stock valued at $5,013,375. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SPGI shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $434.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a report on Monday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on S&P Global from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on S&P Global in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on S&P Global from $388.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on S&P Global from $398.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $395.71.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

Featured Articles

