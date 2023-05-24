Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Stake Lowered by Argent Trust Co

Argent Trust Co cut its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,952 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,305 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter valued at approximately $777,111,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 25,885,044 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,676,574,000 after purchasing an additional 6,490,705 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 35.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,086,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,868,258,000 after purchasing an additional 4,475,368 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 319.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,846,348 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $248,336,000 after buying an additional 2,928,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,085,692 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $884,090,000 after buying an additional 2,319,740 shares in the last quarter. 67.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

AMD opened at $108.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.47 and a 200-day moving average of $81.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 470.09, a PEG ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.94. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.57 and a 12-month high of $110.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 1.71%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $76.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $79.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total transaction of $1,185,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,942 shares in the company, valued at $9,100,098.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Devinder Kumar sold 16,265 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total transaction of $1,542,735.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 555,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,712,887.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total transaction of $1,185,625.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,942 shares in the company, valued at $9,100,098.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 118,765 shares of company stock worth $10,474,960. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.