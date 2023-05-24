Argent Trust Co Sells 496 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Argent Trust Co lowered its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,957 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 496 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 16,499 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,916,000 after buying an additional 2,453 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 142,989 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,954,000 after buying an additional 5,097 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Cim LLC now owns 6,846 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,181,355 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $517,701,000 after buying an additional 131,444 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SHW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $267.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $263.00 to $268.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.74.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Down 1.6 %

Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $227.05 on Wednesday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $195.24 and a fifty-two week high of $278.31. The stock has a market cap of $58.55 billion, a PE ratio of 27.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $225.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $233.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.20. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 86.29%. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is 29.69%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,750 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.76, for a total value of $607,090.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,756,145.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.

Further Reading

