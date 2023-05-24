HRT Financial LP Takes $5.61 Million Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 161,979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,609,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Greenhaven Associates Inc. lifted its stake in International Paper by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 6,081,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $210,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099,100 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC increased its holdings in International Paper by 13,649.1% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,002,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 994,883 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in International Paper by 117.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,591,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,450,000 after purchasing an additional 860,180 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in International Paper by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,160,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $191,991,000 after purchasing an additional 557,451 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in International Paper by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,506,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $300,274,000 after purchasing an additional 450,484 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on IP. Argus upped their price target on International Paper from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded International Paper from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of International Paper in a report on Friday, April 28th. 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of International Paper in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on International Paper from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

International Paper Trading Up 0.7 %

In other International Paper news, CEO Mark S. Sutton sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total transaction of $2,939,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,944,940. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Joseph R. Saab sold 1,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $60,271.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,069.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Mark S. Sutton sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total value of $2,939,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,944,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:IP opened at $31.96 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.89. The company has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. International Paper has a 52-week low of $30.69 and a 52-week high of $49.31.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. International Paper had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 6.28%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

International Paper Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.79%. International Paper’s payout ratio is 51.25%.

About International Paper

(Get Rating)

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Further Reading

