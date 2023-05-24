Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Cuts Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 36.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,308 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,925 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 115,998,561 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $9,366,883,000 after buying an additional 5,620,477 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,374,686 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,564,508,000 after buying an additional 4,816,172 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 1,041.4% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,160,571 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $167,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971,275 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in Medtronic by 164.5% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 2,337,084 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $181,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453,349 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Medtronic by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,601,920 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $371,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Trading Down 2.6 %

NYSE:MDT opened at $87.13 on Wednesday. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $75.76 and a fifty-two week high of $106.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.92 billion, a PE ratio of 28.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.06.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 13.20%. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on MDT shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $80.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $127.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.11.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

Featured Stories

