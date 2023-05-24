Aigen Investment Management LP Trims Stock Position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Aigen Investment Management LP decreased its position in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) by 62.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 34,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,736 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $456,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in Newell Brands by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 79,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 11,508 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden increased its position in Newell Brands by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 130,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after acquiring an additional 51,532 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in Newell Brands by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 735,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,213,000 after acquiring an additional 27,656 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Newell Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 825,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,464,000 after purchasing an additional 301,038 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on Newell Brands from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Citigroup started coverage on Newell Brands in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Newell Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Newell Brands from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.18.

Newell Brands Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Newell Brands stock opened at $9.02 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.23. Newell Brands Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.52 and a 1 year high of $21.88.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 13.59% and a negative net margin of 1.31%. The business’s revenue was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Newell Brands Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is currently -317.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Newell Brands

In other Newell Brands news, CFO Mark J. Erceg purchased 28,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $367,666.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 94,982 shares in the company, valued at $1,234,766. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Mark J. Erceg bought 28,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $367,666.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 94,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,766. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark J. Erceg purchased 9,515 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.99 per share, with a total value of $95,054.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 153,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,529,868.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment includes commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions, closet and garage organization, hygiene systems and material handling solutions, connected home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

