Patton Fund Management Inc. Makes New $201,000 Investment in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 445 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 127 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Kellett Schaffner Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Kellett Schaffner Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 848 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 6,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,054,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. 61.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cintas stock opened at $460.58 on Wednesday. Cintas Co. has a 52 week low of $343.86 and a 52 week high of $478.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $455.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $448.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $46.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.34.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 38.12%. Cintas’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.92%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CTAS. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $512.00 to $487.00 in a research note on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Cintas in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Cintas in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $540.00 price target for the company. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Cintas in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Cintas from $500.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $501.25.

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

