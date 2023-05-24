Clearbridge Investments LLC Raises Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 688,220 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 22,260 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.06% of QUALCOMM worth $75,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sycomore Asset Management lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 230 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 70.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on QCOM. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, HSBC lowered their price objective on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.96.

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $103.56 on Wednesday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $101.93 and a 12-month high of $156.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $116.35 and its 200 day moving average is $119.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.25.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.15%.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

