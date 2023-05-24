Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) PT Raised to $485.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $462.00 to $485.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 7.83% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on INTU. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Intuit from $520.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on Intuit from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $444.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuit has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $492.00.

Get Intuit alerts:

Intuit Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $449.80 on Wednesday. Intuit has a 12-month low of $352.63 and a 12-month high of $490.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $433.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $412.06. The company has a market capitalization of $126.19 billion, a PE ratio of 65.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Insider Activity at Intuit

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.30 by $1.62. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 14.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intuit will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Eve B. Burton sold 4,539 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.57, for a total value of $1,872,655.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.16, for a total transaction of $206,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $735,837.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eve B. Burton sold 4,539 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.57, for a total transaction of $1,872,655.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,328 shares of company stock valued at $3,019,323. Insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Intuit

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INTU. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in Intuit in the first quarter valued at about $12,037,410,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intuit in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Intuit by 100.0% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Intuit in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Intuit in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intuit

(Get Rating)

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.