Franklin Resources Inc. Has $188.22 Million Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 888,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,207 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.19% of American Tower worth $188,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMT. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Tower Stock Performance

NYSE:AMT opened at $188.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.69 billion, a PE ratio of 62.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.57. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $178.17 and a twelve month high of $282.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($1.56). The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 12.85%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th were paid a $1.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. American Tower’s payout ratio is 208.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on American Tower from $229.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on American Tower from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Raymond James raised their price target on American Tower from $227.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Tower in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of American Tower from $251.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.12.

American Tower Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S.

