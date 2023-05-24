Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Sold by Argent Trust Co

Argent Trust Co decreased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 41.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,815 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,034 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Zimmer Biomet

In other Zimmer Biomet news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 23,045 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total transaction of $2,869,102.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 43,671 shares in the company, valued at $5,437,039.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zimmer Biomet Trading Down 3.7 %

NYSE:ZBH opened at $130.32 on Wednesday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.39 and a 12 month high of $149.25. The firm has a market cap of $27.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $132.73 and its 200-day moving average is $126.63.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 26th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 44.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZBH has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $144.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. FIG Partners upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $121.00 to $147.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. SpectralCast reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.67.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

Recommended Stories

