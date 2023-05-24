Bard Associates Inc. Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Bard Associates Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 56,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF makes up about 1.1% of Bard Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Bard Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $2,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VTIP. Fortune 45 LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 77,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,986,000 after acquiring an additional 11,635 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 101,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,181,000 after acquiring an additional 3,956 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 422.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 31,092 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 93.9% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 16,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 7,875 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF stock opened at $47.63 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.45. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $46.53 and a 12 month high of $51.06.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were paid a $0.029 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

