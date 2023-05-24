Associated Banc Corp Buys 1,207 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Associated Banc Corp raised its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Argent Trust Co raised its stake in Duke Energy by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 32,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,392,000 after buying an additional 4,097 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,921,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $815,809,000 after purchasing an additional 777,678 shares during the last quarter. Cunning Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,590,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Duke Energy by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 6,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 63.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:DUK opened at $90.75 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $96.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.92, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $83.76 and a 1-year high of $114.50.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.20). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $1.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 123.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $111.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.60.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

