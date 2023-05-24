Associated Banc Corp Has $678,000 Stock Position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Associated Banc Corp cut its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 32.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,323 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BTS Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $567,000. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vicus Capital increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 31,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHP stock opened at $52.84 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.79. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 12 month low of $51.47 and a 12 month high of $58.65.

About Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

