STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Shares Bought by Argent Trust Co

Argent Trust Co boosted its position in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,708 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $1,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of STAG Industrial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of STAG Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 199.8% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 70.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

In other STAG Industrial news, insider Benjamin S. Butcher sold 3,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $112,764.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,868 shares in the company, valued at $135,457.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Benjamin S. Butcher sold 3,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $112,764.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,457.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Virgis Colbert sold 23,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $760,848.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,480.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

STAG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on STAG Industrial in a research note on Monday, February 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on STAG Industrial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on STAG Industrial from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, STAG Industrial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.83.

STAG opened at $34.10 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.80, a PEG ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.02. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a one year low of $26.56 and a one year high of $37.15.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.123 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. This is an increase from STAG Industrial’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is presently 150.00%.

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

