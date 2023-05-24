GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Stock Holdings Lessened by Argent Trust Co

Argent Trust Co lowered its stake in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,961 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,763 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in GSK were worth $1,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd raised its stake in GSK by 281.8% during the 4th quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd now owns 17,971,970 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $631,445,000 after purchasing an additional 13,264,687 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in GSK by 351.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 7,137,574 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $210,059,000 after purchasing an additional 5,556,832 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of GSK by 1,007.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,511,412 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $132,771,000 after acquiring an additional 4,104,146 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of GSK during the 3rd quarter valued at $105,948,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of GSK by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,621,370 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $419,107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,362,274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.15% of the company’s stock.

Get GSK alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GSK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GSK in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of GSK from GBX 1,350 ($16.79) to GBX 1,400 ($17.41) in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of GSK from GBX 1,580 ($19.65) to GBX 1,730 ($21.52) in a report on Friday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of GSK in a report on Sunday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,576.88.

GSK Stock Up 0.2 %

GSK Increases Dividend

Shares of GSK opened at $35.42 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.95. GSK plc has a 52 week low of $28.47 and a 52 week high of $45.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. This is a positive change from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.43%.

GSK Profile

(Get Rating)

GSK Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Operations, Research and Development, and Consumer Healthcare. The company was founded in 1715 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.