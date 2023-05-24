KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Sold by Argent Trust Co

Argent Trust Co cut its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 381 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in KLA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in KLA by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KLA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in KLA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in KLA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on KLAC. BNP Paribas downgraded KLA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Cowen boosted their price target on KLA from $325.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on KLA from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on KLA from $505.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on KLA from $318.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KLA has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $399.26.

KLA Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of KLAC stock opened at $414.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.35. KLA Co. has a 1 year low of $250.20 and a 1 year high of $429.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $384.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $387.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.37.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.30 by $0.19. KLA had a return on equity of 167.59% and a net margin of 33.01%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 24.93 EPS for the current year.

KLA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.21%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other KLA news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.55, for a total transaction of $1,492,366.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 59,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,984,229.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 1,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.00, for a total value of $775,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,172 shares in the company, valued at $22,344,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.55, for a total value of $1,492,366.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 59,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,984,229.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,401 shares of company stock worth $15,585,942. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KLA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

Further Reading

