Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Sold by Argent Trust Co

Argent Trust Co trimmed its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,021 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $1,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 1,016.7% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 67 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 212.0% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 78 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock opened at $480.61 on Wednesday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $330.80 and a twelve month high of $556.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $523.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $498.59.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The specialty retailer reported $6.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $1.15. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 67.19% and a net margin of 12.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 4,500 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.65, for a total value of $2,279,925.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,231 shares in the company, valued at $2,650,286.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 1,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.69, for a total transaction of $683,585.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,491 shares in the company, valued at $1,356,822.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.65, for a total value of $2,279,925.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,650,286.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,355 shares of company stock worth $3,821,507. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on ULTA. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $575.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Monday, March 6th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $600.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $600.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $390.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $548.00 to $636.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $563.71.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

