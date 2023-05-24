Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Get Rating) by 39.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 347,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 226,815 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $26,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 109.2% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 424.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 114.3% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $78.88 on Wednesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $73.37 and a twelve month high of $83.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.33.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

