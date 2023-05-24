O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 376 Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,145 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 376 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $4,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 39,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 4,661 shares during the last quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Restaurant Brands International by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,055 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,045 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc raised its position in Restaurant Brands International by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 260,663 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $16,857,000 after purchasing an additional 12,438 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on QSR shares. Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $81.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Restaurant Brands International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.13.

In other news, Director Ali Hedayat sold 7,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.54, for a total transaction of $563,780.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,282,289.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Restaurant Brands International news, Director Ali Hedayat sold 7,772 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.54, for a total transaction of $563,780.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,282,289.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.21, for a total value of $3,294,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,883,815.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 366,233 shares of company stock worth $24,725,951. 1.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:QSR opened at $71.92 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The stock has a market cap of $22.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.42. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.68 and a 1-year high of $74.20.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.12. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 35.70%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 21st. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 67.07%.

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

