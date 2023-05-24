Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Has $357,000 Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 257 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 79.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 948 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,032 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,796,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 777 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other news, insider Laurie Schalow sold 3,658 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,066.73, for a total transaction of $7,560,098.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,383,237.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Laurie Schalow sold 3,658 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,066.73, for a total transaction of $7,560,098.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,383,237.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 74 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,056.73, for a total transaction of $152,198.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,754,390.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,154 shares of company stock valued at $23,791,597. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,825.00 to $2,175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,021.37.

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $2,047.01 on Wednesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $1,196.28 and a one year high of $2,139.88. The company has a market cap of $56.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.37, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,839.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,634.46.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The restaurant operator reported $10.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.89 by $1.61. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 45.01%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 43.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

