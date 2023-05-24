Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Has $308,000 Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,332 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Hershey by 121.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hershey during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hershey in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Hershey alerts:

Hershey Stock Down 0.2 %

HSY stock opened at $262.42 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $260.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $242.01. The company has a market cap of $53.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.83. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $201.63 and a fifty-two week high of $276.88.

Hershey Announces Dividend

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 57.99% and a net margin of 15.81%. Hershey’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.53 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $1.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Hershey’s payout ratio is 50.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hershey

In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,251 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.00, for a total transaction of $3,862,021.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,704,521. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.49, for a total transaction of $41,023.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,300,630.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,251 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.00, for a total transaction of $3,862,021.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,704,521. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 54,266 shares of company stock worth $13,816,612. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HSY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Hershey from $246.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Hershey from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Hershey from $255.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Hershey from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $265.06.

Hershey Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.