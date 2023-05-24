Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 31.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,348 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,102 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Target by 122.1% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 191 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 78.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Target

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total transaction of $5,564,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 191,272 shares in the company, valued at $30,408,422.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Target news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total value of $234,534.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,748 shares in the company, valued at $602,491. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total transaction of $5,564,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 191,272 shares in the company, valued at $30,408,422.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Target Stock Down 3.1 %

Target stock opened at $147.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $159.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.78. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $137.16 and a fifty-two week high of $183.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $67.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.02.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $24.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. Target had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 73.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Target from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. TheStreet raised Target from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Raymond James raised their price objective on Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Target in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Target presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.69.

Target Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

