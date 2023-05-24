Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) Position Raised by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 56.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 51,424 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,458 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $3,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SONY. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Sony Group by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,340,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,250,000 after acquiring an additional 194,126 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Sony Group by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 19,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc. grew its position in Sony Group by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 11,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sony Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of Sony Group by 140.6% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SONY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sony Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen raised their target price on Sony Group from $102.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.00.

Sony Group Price Performance

SONY stock opened at $94.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Sony Group Co. has a one year low of $61.72 and a one year high of $99.15.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $23.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.99 billion. Sony Group had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 13.43%. On average, analysts forecast that Sony Group Co. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Sony Group Company Profile

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

Featured Stories

