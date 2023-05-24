Patton Fund Management Inc. Invests $205,000 in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,603 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 127.7% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 214 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Stock Performance

Yum! Brands stock opened at $131.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $36.82 billion, a PE ratio of 30.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $134.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.31. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.96 and a twelve month high of $143.24.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.08). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 17.67% and a negative return on equity of 14.97%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.94%.

Insider Transactions at Yum! Brands

In other news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $510,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 14,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,871,090. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.43, for a total transaction of $479,557.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,362,249.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $510,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,871,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,348 shares of company stock worth $4,068,713 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on YUM. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $145.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.11.

Yum! Brands Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

