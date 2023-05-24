SouthState Corp Has $36,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

SouthState Corp cut its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 33.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 249 shares during the quarter. SouthState Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in USMV. Cooper Financial Group boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 6,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 132,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,528,000 after purchasing an additional 5,667 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Enzi Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Enzi Wealth now owns 76,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,592,000 after purchasing an additional 13,382 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:USMV opened at $72.27 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.60.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

