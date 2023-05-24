Aigen Investment Management LP Lowers Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Aigen Investment Management LP lowered its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 94.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 32,307 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Chubb were worth $437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Chubb by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,282,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $960,755,000 after buying an additional 338,463 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 80.6% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 718,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,601,000 after purchasing an additional 320,817 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Chubb by 33.2% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,176,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,910,000 after purchasing an additional 293,145 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Chubb by 282.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 323,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,291,000 after purchasing an additional 238,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Chubb by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,095,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,727,000 after purchasing an additional 225,560 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CB. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Chubb from $237.00 to $221.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Atlantic Securities boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $239.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chubb has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

Chubb Price Performance

In other news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total transaction of $5,064,948.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 272,062 shares in the company, valued at $57,726,115.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total transaction of $189,730.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,748,808.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total transaction of $5,064,948.78. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 272,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,726,115.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $196.44 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $173.78 and a 52 week high of $231.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $196.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.87. The company has a market capitalization of $81.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.64.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.04. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 11.71%. The business had revenue of $9.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 17.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.61%.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

