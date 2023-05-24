Aigen Investment Management LP Acquires Shares of 1,965 Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,965 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CSL. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Carlisle Companies by 8.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,760,680 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,334,940,000 after buying an additional 363,372 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 956.8% during the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 358,286 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $84,430,000 after acquiring an additional 324,383 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Carlisle Companies during the third quarter worth $51,708,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 8.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,079,548 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $583,126,000 after purchasing an additional 167,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter worth $33,757,000. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies stock opened at $211.47 on Wednesday. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $203.65 and a 12-month high of $318.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $236.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.05). Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 32.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 18.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.93%.

CSL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Carlisle Companies from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Carlisle Companies from $335.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Carlisle Companies from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $306.67.

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of building envelope products and energy solutions. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials (CCM), Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies (CWT), Carlisle Interconnect Technologies (CIT), and Carlisle Fluid Technologies (CFT).

