SVB Wealth LLC Decreases Stock Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

SVB Wealth LLC cut its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,110 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Allstate by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Allstate by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 82,659 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,209,000 after buying an additional 3,178 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Allstate during the 4th quarter worth approximately $481,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Allstate by 190.7% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,471 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its holdings in Allstate by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 70,780 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,598,000 after buying an additional 4,727 shares during the last quarter. 77.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Allstate from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Allstate in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Allstate from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Bank of America increased their target price on Allstate from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Allstate from $150.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.31.

Allstate Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of Allstate stock opened at $116.26 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $113.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $30.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.11, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.58. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $103.20 and a 1-year high of $142.15.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.94) by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $13.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.68 billion. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 7.77% and a negative net margin of 4.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -40.14%.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the provision of protection solutions. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property-Liability, and Corporate and Other. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto, homeowners, other personal lines, and commercial insurance marketed under the Allstate, National General, and Answer Financial brand names.

