Aigen Investment Management LP Decreases Stock Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Aigen Investment Management LP lowered its position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 71.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,087 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,326 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in ANSYS during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in ANSYS by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 49,661 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,417 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden raised its holdings in ANSYS by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 17,601 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in ANSYS by 111.5% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 239 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $298.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market cap of $25.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $313.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $278.55. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $194.23 and a 1-year high of $333.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $694.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.47 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 25.74% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

ANSS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of ANSYS from $266.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on ANSYS from $248.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Mizuho upped their target price on ANSYS from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on ANSYS from $275.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on ANSYS from $305.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $311.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at ANSYS

In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.61, for a total value of $147,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,043,214.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.61, for a total value of $147,305.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,043,214.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 3,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.82, for a total transaction of $1,187,877.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,000,241.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,018 shares of company stock valued at $2,131,797. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification. The company was founded by John A.

Featured Stories

