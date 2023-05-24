Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Increases Stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 217,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,917 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $29,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in Crown Castle by 64.2% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 8,335,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,204,827,000 after acquiring an additional 3,258,264 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 645.2% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,188,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $296,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894,859 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Crown Castle by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,620,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $626,661,000 after buying an additional 1,616,949 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Crown Castle by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,691,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $229,994,000 after buying an additional 451,665 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Crown Castle by 1.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,676,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,867,983,000 after buying an additional 445,642 shares in the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crown Castle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CCI opened at $112.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $48.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.26 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.22. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52 week low of $111.35 and a 52 week high of $193.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.88). The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 162.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crown Castle

In other news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 14,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.04, for a total transaction of $1,795,106.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $590,306.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Crown Castle news, EVP Laura B. Nichol sold 5,000 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.97, for a total transaction of $604,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,030,118.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Christopher Levendos sold 14,472 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.04, for a total transaction of $1,795,106.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $590,306.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,472 shares of company stock worth $3,012,757 in the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CCI shares. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Crown Castle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $161.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Crown Castle in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $143.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.56.

About Crown Castle

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the Towers and Fiber segments. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

Featured Stories

