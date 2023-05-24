Aigen Investment Management LP Makes New $459,000 Investment in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,907 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $459,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 239.2% in the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 148.1% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 196 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.52, for a total value of $2,497,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,090,349.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.09.

NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $175.06 on Wednesday. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $132.08 and a twelve month high of $198.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $172.19 and a 200-day moving average of $172.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.51.

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. Its portfolio includes intellectual property, deep application knowledge, process technology and manufacturing expertise in the domains of cryptography-security, high-speed interface, radio frequency (RF), mixed-signal analog-digital, power management, digital signal processing, and embedded system design.

