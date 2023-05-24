PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $8.83 Million Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,051 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $8,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in CME Group by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 360,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,814,000 after acquiring an additional 15,818 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of CME Group by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Balentine LLC grew its position in shares of CME Group by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 8,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,492,000 after buying an additional 2,748 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of CME Group by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 42,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,128,000 after buying an additional 5,394 shares during the period. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP grew its holdings in CME Group by 28.2% during the third quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 2,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. 85.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CME Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CME has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of CME Group from $192.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $206.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of CME Group from $196.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CME Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.25.

CME Group Stock Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ:CME opened at $179.08 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $166.54 and a one year high of $212.09. The company has a market cap of $64.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.41.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.06. CME Group had a net margin of 55.99% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.91%.

CME Group Profile

(Get Rating)

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.