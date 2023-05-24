TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Shares Acquired by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) by 39.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,909 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,822 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $615,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 2.9% in the third quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in TotalEnergies by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 6,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in TotalEnergies by 10.6% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 1.7% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 6.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from $69.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of TotalEnergies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TotalEnergies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.40.

TotalEnergies Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE:TTE opened at $61.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.39. TotalEnergies SE has a 12 month low of $44.61 and a 12 month high of $65.05.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $62.60 billion during the quarter. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 28.51%. Analysts expect that TotalEnergies SE will post 11.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TotalEnergies Profile

(Get Rating)

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

