ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Stake Cut by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group cut its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,488 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 209 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 113,171,744 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $11,581,996,000 after buying an additional 374,994 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 6.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,361,278 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,493,134,000 after buying an additional 1,494,751 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,127,640 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,548,899,000 after buying an additional 54,807 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 53.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,338,622 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $751,035,000 after buying an additional 2,555,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 2.4% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,923,392 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $708,540,000 after buying an additional 162,304 shares in the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on COP. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $122.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.58.

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

In related news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.08, for a total value of $102,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,665.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $104.39 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $101.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.23. The company has a market cap of $126.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.30. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $78.30 and a 12 month high of $138.49.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.36. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 32.75% and a net margin of 20.21%. The company had revenue of $15.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 10.27 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 26th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 16.32%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.