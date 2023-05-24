SouthState Corp Has $39,000 Stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

SouthState Corp lowered its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 65.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,056 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $39,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 28,892 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 3,349 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 452,296 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $16,905,000 after buying an additional 10,655 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 36,275 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,355,000 after buying an additional 10,026 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 879,440 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $32,856,000 after buying an additional 241,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XML Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 55,692 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,081,000 after buying an additional 9,941 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Walgreens Boots Alliance

In other news, CEO Rosalind G. Brewer purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.95 per share, with a total value of $339,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 369,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,559,632.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Walgreens Boots Alliance Trading Up 1.3 %

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $43.00 in a report on Sunday, March 26th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.46.

Shares of WBA stock opened at $31.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.66, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.71. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.15 and a 1 year high of $44.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $34.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.56 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a positive return on equity of 12.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.08%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently -52.60%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

(Get Rating)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare and retail pharmacy services. It operates through the following segments: United States Retail Pharmacy, International, and United States Healthcare. The US Retail Pharmacy segment includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty and home delivery pharmacy services, and equity method investment.

Further Reading

